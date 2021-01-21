Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00415476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,385,193 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.