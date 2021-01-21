Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.47. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 4,219 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

