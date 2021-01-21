Melon Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for $43.94 or 0.00149463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $64.90 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

