Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $237.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $185,998.39 and $237.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00332656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003630 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.01297358 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

