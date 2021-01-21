Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,552.16 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $197,552.16 and $429.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

