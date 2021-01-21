Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

MBWM stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

