Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.