Mercury Market Cap Achieves $411,883.11 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $411,883.11 and approximately $2,447.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

