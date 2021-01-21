Mercury (MER) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Mercury has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $429,256.21 and $2,721.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

