Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

