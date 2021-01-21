Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NYSE:V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.