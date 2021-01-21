Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

MTH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

