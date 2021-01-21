Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 5.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,397,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,124,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $417,283. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 144,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

