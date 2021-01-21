Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 1,303,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 243,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

