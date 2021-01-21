MesChain Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $126,347.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

