Metadium Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $475,887.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

