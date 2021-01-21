MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $9,594.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,498,082,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,015,479 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

