Metal (MTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.49 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and $5.49 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

