Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 3,175,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,442,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -2.38.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

