Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,817.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $515,255.22 and approximately $108,817.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

