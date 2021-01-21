MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 9,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,997. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

