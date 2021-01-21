MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.07. Approximately 36,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 44,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

