MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 183,765 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
