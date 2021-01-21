MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 183,765 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

