Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

