Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

