Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.97. 30,599,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,762,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 185.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $183,014,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 208,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

