Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.13. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 407,999 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

