Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$34.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

