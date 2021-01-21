MiL.k Price Tops $0.15 (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $26.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

