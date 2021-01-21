Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.62. Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 99,170 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$395.47 million and a P/E ratio of -98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23.

In related news, Director Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,163,776. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and have sold 256,300 shares valued at $753,450.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

