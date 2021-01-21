Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 124610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.