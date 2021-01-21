MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 11.1% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.10 million and $517,565.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00031846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00323402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.01420038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,694,620 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

