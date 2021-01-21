MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 1,391,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,184,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

