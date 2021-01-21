Minter Network Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $64,556.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,540,619,649 coins and its circulating supply is 3,335,410,082 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.