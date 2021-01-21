MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $469,652.94 and $420.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,683.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.31 or 0.03867365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00421458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.06 or 0.01411038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00583323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00436904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00283353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023226 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

