Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 12,485 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RadNet worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $406,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT opened at $20.26 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.