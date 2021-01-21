Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 9,018 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 246,731 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,516,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.