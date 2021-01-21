Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 188.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $73.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.