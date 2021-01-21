Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

