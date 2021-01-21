Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

