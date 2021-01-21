Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 294.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.