Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

