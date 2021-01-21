Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

