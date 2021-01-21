Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of EEMX opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

