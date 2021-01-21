Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $461.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.35 and its 200-day moving average is $371.31. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $465.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

