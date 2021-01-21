Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

