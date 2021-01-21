Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 5,607 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Watson Rebecca boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $26.15 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

