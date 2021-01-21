Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $360.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $361.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

