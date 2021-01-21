Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,808 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

