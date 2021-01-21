Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

